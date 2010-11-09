Hanover to train in private on Enke anniversary

Hanover coach Mirko Slomka said it would not be right to have cameras around his players on such an emotionally charged day.

Enke committed suicide by jumping in front of an express train on November 10, 2009 after years of battling depression. He was 32.

At the time he was Germany's first choice keeper just months before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

"It is not fitting that we are filmed on that day," Slomka told reporters on Tuesday. "We will train in peace and quiet in the stadium and of course we will be thinking of Robert. That is a given."

Enke's death sparked an outpouring of grief and sympathy across the country with his wife Teresa setting up a foundation in his name and dedicated to the research and treatment of depression.

German football chief Theo Zwanziger and national team coach Joachim Low will lay a wreath at his grave on Wednesday while the club has organised several other events for fans to remember Enke.