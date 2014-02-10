Hantz expects Bastia reaction at Toulouse

The Corsican club were given a less on Saturday and although they are 11th in Ligue 1, head coach Hantz is concerned they are slipping closer to the relegation zone.

Bastia are nine points clear of the bottom three and their head coach is eager to put Saturday's defeat behind them when the travel to Toulouse, who are just a place below them and also have 30 points.

"It is necessary to bring something new to find a new life. We will have a strong commitment," he said ahead of Tuesday's clash.

"It is obvious that things need to change in our organisation, if only to reassure the players.

"What I can tell you is that the players were willing to make a great game (against Marseille), but we were not up to the challenge.

"We need to talk, to mourn and plan on the next game with commitment.

"I'm sure there will be a reaction at Toulouse."