Hapoel Petah Tikva reinstated to top flight
By app
JERUSALEM - Hapoel Petah Tikva were reinstated to the Israeli Premier League on Monday after an appeal tribunal overturned a decision to relegate them for missing deadlines to present a viable operating budget for the coming season.
Petah Tikva were demoted last week after twice failing to meet deadlines to present a mandatory minimum 11.4 million shekels ($3.3 million) budget for a Premier League club.
That failure initiated a move by the Israeli FA to promote Hapoel Kfar Sava in place of Petah Tikva.
Petah Tikva finished third from bottom last season and won a relegation play-off against Kfar Sava who finished third-top in the second division.
