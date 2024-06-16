England's ITV curse is REAL: How the Three Lions play worse on the channel

The England ITV curse is part of the discussion around any international tournament these days, on a list with goalkeepers complaining about the new ball and newspapers ramping up the clamour for one of the bench to be given a start based on club form.

Let's fill you in: some people believe that England play worse on old Channel 3, despite the fact that it couldn't possibly make the blindest bit of difference. Yet sure enough, the discourse is back for Euro 2024. As soon as the fixture came out, fans checked which TV channels had which games, just to plot a route to the final that avoids Mark Pougatch and his merry men. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
England on the BBC
YearOpponentScore, result
1998Tunisia2-0, WON
1998Colombia2-0, WON
2002Argentina1-0, WON
2002Nigeria1-1, DRAWN
2002Denmark3-0, WON
2002Brazil2-1, LOST
2006Paraguay1-0, WON
2006Ecuador1-0, WON
2010Slovenia1-0, WON
2010Germany4-1, LOST
2014Italy2-1, LOST
2018Tunisia2-1, WON
2018Panama6-1, WON
2018Sweden2-0, WON
2022Iran6-2, WON
2022Wales3-0, WON
Swipe to scroll horizontally
England on ITV
YearOpponentScore, result
1998Romania2-1, LOST
1998Argentina2-2 p, LOST
2002Sweden1-1, DRAWN
2006Sweden2-2, DRAWN
2006Trinidad & Tobago2-0, WON
2006Portugal0-0 p, LOST
2010United States1-1, DRAWN
2010Algeria0-0, DRAWN
2014Uruguay2-1, LOST
2014Costa Rica0-0, DRAWN
2018Belgium1-0, LOST
2018Colombia1-1 p, WON
2018Croatia2-1, LOST
2018Belgium2-0, LOST
2022United States0-0, DRAWN
2022Senegal3-0, WON
2022France2-1, LOST

