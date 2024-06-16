England's ITV curse is REAL: How the Three Lions play worse on the channel

The England ITV curse is part of the discussion around any international tournament these days, on a list with goalkeepers complaining about the new ball and newspapers ramping up the clamour for one of the bench to be given a start based on club form.

Let's fill you in: some people believe that England play worse on old Channel 3, despite the fact that it couldn't possibly make the blindest bit of difference. Yet sure enough, the discourse is back for Euro 2024. As soon as the fixture came out, fans checked which TV channels had which games, just to plot a route to the final that avoids Mark Pougatch and his merry men.

Well, guess what? It's real – and England won't be winning a darn thing if it's not on the Beeb.

England's ITV curse: the numbers

Gary Lineker doesn't oversee too many defeats as BBC Sport's lead presenter (Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/WireImage via Getty Images)

Since 1998, England matches have been split across the BBC and ITV. 16 over on the former, 17 on the latter. Just look at how good the record is while Gary Lineker's overseeing things…

Swipe to scroll horizontally England on the BBC Year Opponent Score, result 1998 Tunisia 2-0, WON 1998 Colombia 2-0, WON 2002 Argentina 1-0, WON 2002 Nigeria 1-1, DRAWN 2002 Denmark 3-0, WON 2002 Brazil 2-1, LOST 2006 Paraguay 1-0, WON 2006 Ecuador 1-0, WON 2010 Slovenia 1-0, WON 2010 Germany 4-1, LOST 2014 Italy 2-1, LOST 2018 Tunisia 2-1, WON 2018 Panama 6-1, WON 2018 Sweden 2-0, WON 2022 Iran 6-2, WON 2022 Wales 3-0, WON

And now look at ITV…

England have a 75 per cent win ratio on the BBC during World Cups, which drops to just 18 per cent on ITV. 12 wins, a draw and three losses on Channel One… three wins, six draws and eight losses on Channel Three.

Swipe to scroll horizontally England on ITV Year Opponent Score, result 1998 Romania 2-1, LOST 1998 Argentina 2-2 p, LOST 2002 Sweden 1-1, DRAWN 2006 Sweden 2-2, DRAWN 2006 Trinidad & Tobago 2-0, WON 2006 Portugal 0-0 p, LOST 2010 United States 1-1, DRAWN 2010 Algeria 0-0, DRAWN 2014 Uruguay 2-1, LOST 2014 Costa Rica 0-0, DRAWN 2018 Belgium 1-0, LOST 2018 Colombia 1-1 p, WON 2018 Croatia 2-1, LOST 2018 Belgium 2-0, LOST 2022 United States 0-0, DRAWN 2022 Senegal 3-0, WON 2022 France 2-1, LOST

It's a similar story for the Euros, in case you're wondering. Is it any wonder that 25 million watched the final on the BBC in 2021, compared to the six million who watched on ITV?

