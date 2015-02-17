Happy Hulk targets Zenit success after new deal

The Brazil forward, who put pen to paper on an extended contract until 2019 on Monday, is yet to win any silverware since moving to Russia from Porto in a big-money move in September 2012.

However, with Zenit sitting seven points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of the division's resumption in March, Hulk looks set to lift his maiden Russian trophy this year.

And the 28-year-old is eyeing much more success in the coming years.

"I was really happy," Hulk told Zenit's official website. "The fact that the contract has been extended for two-and-a-half years means that they really value me.

"I want to completely justify this demonstration of their belief in me and I want to bring even more happiness to our fans.

"It wasn't a tough decision - the opposite really - my family really loves St Petersburg, we have all adapted really well here.

"In spite of the fact that Russian is very tough, I think that I can find enough strength in myself to learn it.

"Now that my relationship with Russia has become so close, I think that it's particularly important."