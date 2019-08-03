Happy Warburton wants QPR players to take confidence from win

Manager Mark Warburton wants his young QPR players to take belief from their 2-1 opening-day win at Stoke.

Veteran Angel Rangel fired the winner on 53 minutes after a bursting run through midfield, which saw him turn a defender before a clinical finish.

It had doubled the Londoners lead after Jordan Hugill opened the scoring on eight minutes following a howler by Jack Butland.

The England shot-stopper attempted to let the ball run out for a goal kick but was beaten by Bright Osayi-Samuel, who teed up Hughill for a simple tap-in.

Josh Scowen missed a brilliant chance to double the Londoners’ lead when he fluffed a free header from close range on 27 minutes.

Stoke were given hope when Sam Clucas smashed home after pouncing on a loose ball on 78 minutes, and Rangers survived big shouts for a penalty for handball late on.

Now Warburton hopes the young players in his squad take confidence from such an impressive win.

“The second goal was a great goal and we looked really comfortable from there,” said new boss Warburton.

“Rangel has got plenty of talent and we saw it in that goal.

“We have got some good young players, they just need some belief at how good they can be and that will come with confidence.

“It is really pleasing to get the win, this is a tough place to come and it is a squad full of Premier League players.

“We knew what we faced, the atmosphere was outstanding at the start and we dealt with it and got the early goal.

“We made it hard for ourselves at the end, but we came through it and it was a great effort by the boys,

“The dynamic changed after Stoke’s goal but I thought we dealt with it well and the players, to a man, stood up to it.”

Stoke boss Nathan Jones felt his side had lacked the urgency needed.

City were relegated from the Premier League a year ago and floundered in their first attempt to go back up.

“We started well and Jack has made an error, but we should have seen the danger better after that and not allowed a free tap-in,” Jones said.

“We did not look like a home side who wanted to go after them and we lacked the tempo. We have to play with more urgency and cutting edge and too many players didn’t have the desire.

“We had the urgency in the closing stages after we made the subs and we should have got something out of the game. We were better in the second half and had more hunger, but you cannot chase the game like that, this league is too tough.

“We take positives from the last 30 mins but overall it is a disappointing performance.”

Jones, who replaced Gary Rowett midway through last season and has had his first summer with the squad, now wants to see some ruthlessness.

He added: “We need more instinct and more cutting edge. We were not on the move for crosses and we were waiting for things to happen

“If the penalty was given in the injury time it would have been harsh, as a home team we would want it given but the away manger would see different.

“It did not cost us, though, and I want us to be better than that.”