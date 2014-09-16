Hareide proud of Malmo display at Juventus

The Swedish champions frustrated their hosts for an hour in Turin on Tuesday before a bit of magic from Kwadwo Asamoah and Carlos Tevez broke the deadlock.

Having received a pass from Tevez, Asamoah produced a sumptuous back heel to return the ball to his team-mate and the former Manchester City striker netted.

A second goal came in the final minute as Tevez again beat Robin Olsen, this time a perfectly-placed free-kick that the goalkeeper could do nothing about.

Hareide sang the praises of his hard-working team and expects them to keep on improving in their new surroundings.

"We did an hour of very good work," said the Malmo coach.

"We laid a good foundation the first 60 minutes, we can improve on it.

"The players were very disciplined.

"[But] there was a man on the pitch that became the difference. It was Carlos Tevez, we never got on top of him."

Malmo's first home game in Group A will see Olympiacos travel to Sweden on October 1.