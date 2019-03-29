Haring staying focused on Hearts amid ongoing contract talks

Midfielder Peter Haring only has thoughts for Hearts as he enters a crucial stage of the season and continues contract talks.

The Austrian has become a firm favourite of manager Craig Levein and the Hearts fans in his first season at the club and looks set to extend his deal beyond 2020.

“I talked to the gaffer a few weeks ago,” the 25-year-old said. “He talked to my agent as well. Now we had a little break. I think we will talk to each other soon and then we will see.

“I told him that I’m feeling very good here, that I’m happy to be at the club, that I want to stay. But there are always some little things to discuss. that’s what we are doing.”

When asked if any other clubs had approached him, Haring said: “No-one has spoken to me directly. Of course I’ve got an agent who does that for me, but I’m not really thinking of any other club at the moment.

“We are at the very, very important part of the season, so I’m not thinking about anything else other than Hearts.”

Hearts are looking to take a giant step towards securing a top-six place in the Ladbrokes Premiership and getting themselves back in the frame for a European spot when they host Aberdeen on Saturday.

They then face Rangers and Hibernian before their William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness.

Haring said: “Last summer was a big moment in my career. I couldn’t have expected that everything would go that well.

“To play in Scotland is very attractive because you have a lot of big games with big crowds like Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen. Of course every game at Tynecastle is still a highlight for me.

“And this season we have already had a semi-final at Murrayfield.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of weeks, there are big games waiting for us.”