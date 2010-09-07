Harrison: Giggs could not balance jobs

Harrison - best known for being the man behind United’s golden generation youth setup producing the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Giggs himself – has quashed talk that Giggs could juggle both jobs should the post become available to him.

Giggs has emerged as a popular candidate for the Wales job following the news that John Toshack is set to stand down, and Harrison has admitted that the Manchester United winger has a big decision to make on his future.

"It is not a cushy little number and it is not a part-time post," Harrison told the Manchester Evening News.

"You are at the sharp end of things and these days I don't believe you could combine playing for a club at United's level and managing an international team.”

Giggs has taken his place as English football’s most decorated star during his career at Old Trafford, amassing an incredible 11 Premier League titles among several other domestic and European accolades.

Should the winger take control of the Welsh side he would be following in the footsteps of Manchester United legend and compatriot Mark Hughes, who began his managerial career with the national side in 1999 towards the end of his professional career.

Harrison was part of Hughes’s coaching staff during his spell in charge of Wales, and admits that balancing both jobs would be too difficult to handle for Giggs.

"When I was with Mark we'd be jetting off all over the place watching future opponents. Then you would be going up and down the country checking on your players.

"You couldn't be playing for United at the weekend and be wondering and worrying about how the Welsh players are doing.

"If the vacancy does come up and Ryan is approached then he has a massive decision to make."



By Joe Brewin

