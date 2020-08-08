Harrogate celebrate first promotion to Football League with open-top bus parade

Harrogate have celebrated promotion to the English Football League for the first time in their 106-year history with an open-top bus parade.

Town will begin life as a Sky Bet League Two club next season after beating Notts County at Wembley last weekend in the National League play-off final.

The North Yorkshire club’s players and management team set off through the town centre streets on Saturday lunch-time and were given a rousing reception.

Winners Parade Continued…

Posted by Harrogate Town AFC on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Harrogate must launch their first season in the Football League at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium as work continues on upgrading their ground.

Town began ripping up their artificial 3G playing surface at the CNG Stadium on Tuesday in preparation for a new grass pitch in order to comply with EFL rules.

A new all-seater stand to bring the stadium’s capacity up to 5,000 is close to completion and the floodlights are also being upgraded.

The work will not be completed until October and the new League Two season is scheduled to start on September 12.