Harry Kane missed Spurs training on Wednesday with injury, Jose Mourinho reveals

Harry Kane has emerged as a potential doubt for Sunday’s north London derby after Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed the striker missed training on Wednesday with an injury.

Spurs take on LASK in Group J of the Europa League on Thursday and vice-captain Kane is not set to be part of the travelling squad.

Fellow forward Carlos Vinicius, midfielder Erik Lamela and left-back Sergio Regulion were also absent from training ahead of the clash in Austria, but centre-back Toby Alderweireld has returned after a groin injury.

Asked about Kane, Mourinho said: “I’m not going to tell you the nature of his injury. I think he has a good chance (against Arsenal).

🎙️ 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨:— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2020

“I don’t want to lie, I don’t want to hide anything in relation to is he going to play or no? I think he’s going to play. My feeling is that he’s going to play.”

Kane, the club’s top goalscorer with 13 goals in all competitions this season, was an unused substitute when Spurs beat Ludogorets 4-0 last week but played the whole of Sunday’s goalless draw at Chelsea.

He will not feature against LASK and that is the case for Alderweireld too, even though the news on the Belgian is positive.

Toby Alderweireld has recovered more quickly than expected from his groin injury (Neil Hall/PA)

Mourinho described his groin injury sustained in the 2-0 win over Manchester City on November 28 as “bad” but he has recovered more quickly than expected.

On Alderweireld, the Spurs boss added: “He has a chance (against Arsenal), not for (Thursday), he’s not even an option, he’s not ready for (Thursday).

“But he’s doing very well and there’s a chance that he plays. But Joe (Rodon) played against Chelsea and it was not an easy first match to play and Davinson Sanchez will play (on Thursday) too so we have our options.

“If Toby cannot play (against Arsenal) we will not cry like we did not cry against Chelsea and it will be a chance for another one.”