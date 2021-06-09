Harry Maguire only absentee at England training as Euro 2020 approaches

Harry Maguire was the only player missing from training on Wednesday as England’s preparations continued towards their European Championship opener against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s men kick-off Group D against their 2018 World Cup semi-final foes at Wembley on Sunday.

Manchester United captain Maguire is set to miss that match with an ankle ligament injury sustained at Aston Villa last month.

Harry Maguire got injured at Villa Park in May (Nick Potts/PA)

The 28-year-old is continuing rehab and continued work in the gym on Wednesday as the other 25 members of the Euro 2020 squad trained at St George’s Park.

Bukayo Saka was with the group after missing Sunday’s friendly against Romania with a hip issue.

Jordan Henderson also trained as he continued to build fitness, having undergone groin surgery in February.