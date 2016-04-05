Hart back in training but Toure absent ahead of PSG clash

Joe Hart is back in training for Manchester City but influential midfielder Yaya Toure was absent from the team's open session ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

England goalkeeper Hart suffered a calf injury during the second half of City's 1-0 derby loss to Manchester United before the recent international break.

He missed his country's matches against Germany and Netherlands and also sat out a 4-0 Premier League win for Manuel Pellegrini's side at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, where Toure was also unavailable due to heel and knee complaints.

Joe Hart going through the routine during practice ahead of ! April 5, 2016

Before the Bournemouth match, Pellegrini said it would be "difficult for Joe or Yaya to play against PSG", although Hart now appears the most likely of the duo to feature when City contest a Champions League quarter-final tie for the first time.

With captain Vincent Kompany (calf) already ruled out and Toure now a major doubt, Hart is likely to captain his side at the Parc des Princes if passed fit to start ahead of understudy Willy Caballero.

Fabian Delph worked with City's squad during Tuesday's session, with the England midfielder back to fitness from an Achilles injury he suffered during the February 6 defeat to Premier League leaders Leicester City.

Yaya Toure is not out with the squad, Fabian Delph leading the early running drills in open training April 5, 2016

Pellegrini will address the media later on Tuesday following his squad's arrival in the French capital.