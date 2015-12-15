Hart rues City slips in 'ridiculous' Premier League title race

The Premier League title race is wide open because Manchester City have not performed to their potential, according to Joe Hart.

Six points separate the top four after 16 matches of 2015-16 with third-placed City trailing leaders Leicester City by three points, while Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the mix.

Tottenham are within nine points of the summit in fifth, although their challenge has drifted away in recent weeks after one win from five matches.

Hart believes Manchester City would be top of the pile had they not suffered a blip since November with only two victories in their past five outings – including defeats to Liverpool and Stoke City.

"It [the Premier League] is ridiculous [this season]," the England goalkeeper told City's official website. "It is only because we have been playing poor that it's open."

However, Chelsea are a long way off the pace after their ninth loss of the season at Leicester on Monday, Jose Mourinho's side now perched in 16th place, 20 points off top spot.

And Hart does not expect the defending champions to be in contention come May, he added: "They [Chelsea] are going to have to go on one hell of a run if they're going to win this."