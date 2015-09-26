Hat-trick hero Sanchez hailed as world class by Wenger
Arsene Wenger was full of praise for Alexis Sanchez as he ended his goal drought with a treble in the 5-2 win over Leicester City.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Alexis Sanchez is a world-class player after the Chile forward scored a hat-trick in the 5-2 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Saturday.
Sanchez – without a goal in 2015-16 prior to kick-off – powered Arsenal into a 4-1 lead at the King Power Stadium, with Theo Walcott having initially cancelled out Jamie Vardy's opener.
And Wenger, who has been criticised by many Arsenal supporters for not bringing in a top-quality striker in recent transfer windows, insists that he has one in former Barcelona man Sanchez.
"I think he is [world class]," said Wenger. "I have plenty of players that are. You have to understand the definition of that but overall he [Sanchez] is a striker who is mobile and works hard for the team.
"He is back to his level. He won a big competition with Chile - the Copa America. I think as well mentally to adjust to the game on a mental level takes some time.
"I could see in training a different player in the last week or two and he has shown that [on Saturday]. I believe going forward he always looked dangerous."
With Vardy having snatched a consolation for Leicester moments earlier, substitute Olivier Giroud made it 5-2 in stoppage time, with Wenger impressed by Arsenal's determined display.
"I want us to score goals but I must say Leicester played well and to play a good football game there needs to be two teams," he added.
"[But] we found the resources to equalise and after that our technical quality and in the second half we controlled the game and looked always like we could add another one."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.