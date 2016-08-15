Hazard: Chelsea played like tigers

Eden Hazard says Chelsea "played like tigers" to earn victory against West Ham in Antonio Conte's first match in charge of the club.

The Belgium international was named man-of-the-match after his penalty and Diego Costa's dramatic late winner either side of James Collins' strike secured a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Hazard endured a miserable 2015-16 season, scoring only four goals in 31 Premier League games – but he was glad start afresh and play a key role in the morale-boosting derby victory.

"It is good to be back on the pitch and winning in front of our supporters," the 25-year-old said to Sky Sports.

"The first game in the season is always important. We did very well and played like tigers for 90 minutes.

"It is not every year I score in my first game so that is good. I missed a couple of penalties last season and Oscar asked me before if he could shoot but I said, 'No, it's my turn'. It is always good to score a penalty.

"Last season is finished. Now we are looking forward to the future. We want to bring the fans a lot of emotion and it is always good to start the season like this."