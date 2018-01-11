Hazard, Courtois, Luiz and Willian – 76ers meet Chelsea players

Joel Embiid and NBA franchise the Philadelphia 76ers were in attendance for Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final clash with rivals Arsenal.

The 76ers are in London preparing for Thursday's NBA showpiece against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena.

Philadelphia have been busy taking in the sights of the capital city, meeting Premier League side Crystal Palace.

And the 76ers rubbed shoulders with Chelsea stars following Wednesday's goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

NBA All-Star contender Embiid met with Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, while David Luiz and Willian were also pictured post-match.

Fresh off of arriving in London, had a surprise meeting his childhood hero and legend . January 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Frenchman and 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot met Arsenal great Thierry Henry earlier in the day.