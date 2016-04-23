Hazard keen to kick on after Bournemouth brace

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is hoping to enjoy the run-in to the end of the season after bouncing back from injury with two goals in a 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Hazard recovered from a hip problem in time to make the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium and scored in either half as Chelsea brought a run of two Premier League defeats to an end in some style.

The goals were the Belgian's first in the league this season and he expressed his relief, telling Sky Sports: "It's good to be back on the pitch and to score again.

"I didn't score in the Premier League this season - it was so long - now I'm happy. I hope for the future I will be back.

"It was a good performance. The boys did very well. We scored four good goals and deserved to win."

Having suffered back-to-back defeats against Swansea and Manchester City before the win over Bournemouth, Hazard hopes Chelsea can end the season on a high.

He said: "After two defeats you have to score to win the games again and we did.

"It's good we have four games left to play and we have to enjoy them."