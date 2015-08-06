Hazard keen to match Messi, Ronaldo

Chelsea star Eden Hazard hopes to one day reach the same level as superstars Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard, 24, has been compared to Messi and Ronaldo after his brilliant 2014-15 Premier League season, and it led to him winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

But the Belgium international played down those comparisons, as much as he would like to reach the same level as the Barcelona maestro and Real Madrid powerhouse.

"For people, Eden Hazard has to score three goals in every game like Messi or Ronaldo," Hazard said after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina on Wednesday.

"I don't know if I will reach that level one day but I try to give my best. It doesn't matter if I score or not, I just want to play a good game."

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea completed their pre-season with the defeat to the Serie A outfit in the International Champions Cup.

However, they remain favourites to make it back-to-back league titles ahead of their opener at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

Hazard is also keen to take further steps in the Champions League after a round-of-16 exit last term.

"Every year we try to win the league and the Champions League, but we know that this is very complicated," he said.

"There are very strong teams, but before every season, we have this goal to win it."

Hazard said he expected similar teams in the title race, with Arsenal's form and Manchester United's recruitment impressing him.

"We still have the same competitors," he said.

"Arsenal is currently in good form and they had a good pre-season. Manchester United have recruited good players. [Manchester] City is still City. Liverpool is still Liverpool.

"The Premier League is always complicated. We never know what will happen. We will try to do the same as last year and be champions at the end."