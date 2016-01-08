Hazard not on par with Messi and Ronaldo, insists Sonck

Former Belgium international Wesley Sonck has hit out at Eden Hazard following his underwhelming performances this campaign and feels the Chelsea winger still has work to do if he is to reach the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard was named Premier League Player of the Season in 2014-15, earning comparisons with the Barcelona star and his Real Madrid nemesis in the process, but has been unable to replicate that form this campaign.

The 25-year-old has yet to find the net in 27 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea and Sonck feels his failure to make the difference even when he is not at his best puts him below Messi and Ronaldo.

"Hazard has been compared with Messi and Ronaldo, but I don't think he is on par with them," Sonck told Sporza.

"Those guys are machines when it comes to scoring goals and that's what it's all about in football. Hazard does not score enough, although he perhaps does have the abilities to score on a regular basis.

"The main difference with the best players in the world is that Hazard cannot always make the difference. He needs to make individual actions and he doesn't do that often enough for a player of his quality.

"He has not even scored yet this season. That is quite remarkable. Other players can still score goals even when they are not in their best form."