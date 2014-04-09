Hazard plays down long-term injury fears

Hazard lasted just 18 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian star replaced by Andre Schurrle on a night that saw Chelsea defeat the French champions 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals on away goals.

Post-game, Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho confirmed the 23-year-old had picked up a calf injury and would miss at least two weeks.

However, speaking to French TV channel Canal+, Hazard stressed the injury was not serious after feeling some discomfort during the warm-up.

"I had already felt some pain in my calf during the warming-up," said the PSG target, who was greeted by coach Laurent Blanc following his substitution.

"I didn't want to take a risk."

The injury puts him doubt for Premier League fixtures against Swansea and Sunderland as second-placed Chelsea seek to overhaul Liverpool's two-point lead atop of the table with five games remaining.

Hazard has been a standout performer Mourinho's men, scoring 14 goals in 33 league appearances this season.