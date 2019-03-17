“He didn’t want the challenge” – Pep Guardiola explains why Jadon Sancho left Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund because he “didn’t want the challenge” of trying to break into the Manchester City first team.

Sancho rejected a professional contract at the Eithad Stadium and instead joined Dortmund for around £8m in August 2017.

After making 12 first-team appearances last season, the 18-year-old has been one of Europe’s breakout stars in 2018/19, scoring eight goals and setting up another 12 as Dortmund challenge for the Bundesliga title.

Gareth Southgate recently suggested that Sancho will be part of his squad for this summer’s Nations League Finals, but Guardiola says he’s unsure whether the winger would have been a success at City.

“He didn't want to take this challenge, this opportunity to discover if he was able to,” the Manchester City manager said.

“He decided to go there. So it's perfect. It's going well and congratulations on what he is doing.

“He is doing an incredible performance. He did incredibly well this season. What would have happened this season (here)? I don’t know.

“With the players, it depends on them and what they do on the pitch.”

Sancho provided two assists in Dortmund’s 3-2 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, helping to send Lucien Favre’s men back to the top of the table ahead of Bayern Munich’s clash with Mainz on Sunday.