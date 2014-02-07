Heart coach Van 't Schip talks up Perth potential

Glory coach Kenny Lowe will be without long-term injury victims Travis Dodd (knee) and Scott Jamieson (Achilles) for the game against Heart in Albury on Sunday afternoon.

However, veteran centre-back William Gallas is in the squad after overcoming an injury scare against Melbourne Victory last Friday.

Rostyn Griffiths will also travel to regional New South Wales, joining promising signings Nebojsa Marinkovic and Darvydas Sernas in a powerful, new-look Perth line-up.

"I think Perth have a very good team," Van 't Schip said.

"Everybody is almost back now from injuries or suspension. And if you look at their starting XI, it's a team that I think is one of the better teams in the A-League.

"So we really have to focus on the team, not only one player in particular. Of course, (Shane) Smeltz is the goal-scorer, he likes scoring against Heart so we have to avoid (him) coming in the areas that he can score."

Van 't Schip also rejected claims a match played in what are set to be searing temperatures at the Lavington Sports Ground will suit the visitors from Western Australia.

"I don't think so, it's for both, equal," he said.

"They have a trip. We don't have the trip they have, (but) of course it's not really a home game for us. We also have to have an almost four-hour bus trip on Saturday. They are all things we can't do anything about, we can't control it.

"With that heat you can't play at a high pace. You will have more moments where you have to drop in and be very careful when you press. All those kind of things are going to be important in playing in a temperature like that.

"Then again it still stays a game, there will be spaces, and it will be open. It's also going to be a mental kind of things. You're not playing against only an opponent but you're also playing against the circumstances."

Van 't Schip confirmed the Heart would potentially be interested in signing Socceroo veteran Mark Bresciano, who is training with the club while serving a FIFA-imposed ban preventing him from playing for Qatari side Al Gharafa.

"Who would not like to have him? But ... we don't talk about that because he still has a contract for another year," he said.

"If things change then we will hear, it's more that we're helping him, he's helping us with his experience and there's nothing more to it."