Hearts midfielder Sean Clare boosted by debut season in Scotland

Hearts midfielder Sean Clare feels the lessons of his first campaign in Scotland and a pre-season are already helping him make progress this term.

The 22-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday player arrived at Tynecastle in October as he continued his recovery from foot surgery.

He was thrown in at the deep end as Hearts experienced an injury crisis with his second appearance coming in the Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic and full debut three days later in an Edinburgh derby.

The attacking player ended up with six goals and grew in stature and feels he will continue to make progress.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Celtic Park, Clare said: “For anyone who comes up to Scotland for the first time, it’s a learning curve for the first bit.

“I have learnt a lot. I have learnt the tempo of the game, the style of the game. It’s not always pretty but you have to graft through it to get to the pretty side.

“I feel last year I learnt a lot and it’s already helping me this season and it should keep helping me throughout.

“I feel like I have been doing well, I feel more comfortable centrally and feel I am able to provide a lot more for the team in that position.

“I am quite happy with what I am doing but I want to keep progressing.

“I have started much better than I first did when I first came, and I put that down to being a lot fitter, stronger and confident because of the pre-season. You feel well equipped for the season.

“There is more to come from everyone, it’s only a few games into the league season but I’m feeling good.”