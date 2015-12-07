Hecking: Manchester United have to win

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking believes Manchester United will have to beat his side on Tuesday if they are to remain in this season's Champions League.

United visit the Volkswagen Arena in second place in Group B, knowing they need a win to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

Third-placed PSV are a point back and host CSKA Moscow at the Philips Stadion, meaning the pressure is on Louis van Gaal's men.

Hecking told reporters: "It won't be an easy game for Manchester United. It's not only difficult because it's an away game; the make up of the group is also very difficult for them.

"They have to win. They can't rely on the fact PSV won't win against CSKA. In my opinion PSV will win. So it is a very difficult situation for United. But they have great experience in the Champions League. They have faced similar situations in the past where they have had to handle a lot of pressure.

"It's a new situation for us but we are in a great position and that is not something we are willing to give up."

United have been criticised this season for a lack of attacking fluency - Saturday's 0-0 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford was the fifth time in the last nine games that they have failed to score.

Hecking, however, is wary of United's know-how in similar situations and expects a tough game.

He added: "Manchester United have many great players within their squad. [Juan] Mata, [Anthony] Martial, Bastian Schweinsteiger, I don't how many games he has played in the Champions League, Memphis Depay... These are all players who have shown many times that they can play in a great way.

"But that doesn't count on Tuesday. It's only important that we show United that we can eliminate them. That's the way we’ll start the game."

Andre Schurrle, who has experience of playing in England with Chelsea, has the utmost respect for United despite their current troubles in front of goal.

The Germany international said: "The respect is always there, no matter which opponent you face. Manchester United have a great name in football history and a top team. But we saw at Old Trafford that we can compete against them. Unfortunately it was not enough for a point, but I am sure that when we play at home we can win against them."

Schurrle is looking forward to meeting up with national team colleague Schweinsteiger but admits it is odd not to see him in Bayern Munich colours.

"It is a bit strange seeing him when you only know him with the FC Bayern shirt or from the German national team. But when you talk to him you can see that he likes it, so it is nice to see him again and to play against him and Manchester United," he said.

"But we play at home and won’t give him any gifts."