Hecking predicts tight PSV clash

Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking told his team "small details" would decide their Champions League clash against PSV.

The Bundesliga side visit the Philips Stadion on Tuesday looking to take another step towards progression from Group B.

Hecking said there was little between the teams, who met last month in a 2-0 win for Wolfsburg in Germany.

"We have to play our own game. Our aim is to progress to the next round and finish first or second in the group," he said.

"Tomorrow we can move closer to that goal if we win.

"We have to make fewer mistakes then PSV. Small details will be decisive."

Hecking promised his team, who top the group on six points to be two clear of Manchester United and CSKA Moscow, would attack.

The 51-year-old hopes to see Wolfsburg build on their recent results, which have seen them win four of their past five outings.

"At the moment all players are fit but we have one training session to go. We will go for the victory as always," Hecking said.

"PSV are strong and technically a good team. I was impressed by the great atmosphere at Manchester United [on matchday two], the crowd was fantastic.

"We have to be prepared for that again. PSV will do everything to go for the victory. I hope we can continue our current form and results."