Heldt defends Keller after slow Schalke start
Schalke general manager Horst Heldt has backed coach Jens Keller to turn things around after beginning the season with two defeats.
After crashing out of the DFB-Pokal with a 2-1 defeat at Dynamo Dresden, Schalke lost by the same scoreline in their Bundesliga curtain-raiser at Hannover on Saturday.
But Heldt has urged against speculation over Keller's future, insisting it is too early to write off the club's season.
"If you lose twice in a row, then it is something you can unfortunately not avoid," he said. "We must stand [together] as Schalke.
"But what is important is what is being discussed internally with us. We do not discuss the coach.
"The good thing about football is that a season is not already decided after the first matchday."
Schalke host champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga next weekend.
