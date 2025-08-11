Florian Wirtz issues, poor forward planning, a Salah solution needed – Five things Liverpool learned this summer

Arne Slot's appointment as Jurgen Klopp’s successor drew early theories that he could be the new Bob Paisley, benefiting from the foundations his predecessor, Bill Shankly, left in place.



A league title in the first campaign marked a step towards that.



Slot, like Paisley proferred, has sought to strengthen from a position of strength, with five first-team new signings - four of which started at Wembley. And should Alexander Isak arrive, it could be 50 per cent of the Reds’ outfield players being new signings.

'The Charity Shield result means nothing'

Dean Henderson was Palace's Wembley hero once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

That in itself comes with issues, though.

“The result of the Charity Shield means nothing to me,” mused Paisley, “As long as someone would say ‘you’ll be in it next year’ then you know what you’ve got then.”



The task for Slot is ensuring his side are in it again next season, as league champions, and thus Liverpool having retained the title for the first time since 1984.

Florian Wirtz’s position comes with pros and cons

(Image credit: Future)

When Wirtz was signed, there were plenty of questions over what position he would be used; from left of the front three to potentially even as a false nine.



But the media brief that he had been wowed by Slot’s plans to use him as a No.10 has proven correct.



The German has been deployed in the most advanced midfield role throughout pre-season, with Slot’s set-up now resembling far more of a 4-2-3-1 than a 4-3-3.



Of course, this gets Wirtz central to everything, and the record signing showcased some of his ability at Wembley, creating the most chances, playing the most passes into the final third, and assisting Hugo Ekitike’s early goal.



But the use of Wirtz in the central 10 role creates other issues; it means one of the midfield trio from the title-winning season - Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai - is left out, while three more forwards are still required - which leaves Liverpool current lack of forward options exposed.

Lack of attacking depth is a concern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot and Liverpool are clearly looking for another forward. “There’s not a lot to replace him with,” said Slot when explaining the sub of Ekitike on Sunday.



“Do we?” questioned Virgil van Dijk when a reporter in the mixed zone claimed Liverpool have attacking depth. “We just lost Darwin, we lost Lucho, so I think there’s always room for an attacker in order to strengthen us. So let’s see what the window brings.”



Of course, the window could bring a certain Alexander Isak if Liverpool get their way. But even then, they’re a little light.



One of the major factors in winning the league last term was the use of forwards from the bench, regularly being able to bring on two of either Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo.



That luxury currently is gone, even if Isak arrives - and assuming that Federico Chiesa departs. Harvey Elliott’s likely departure reduces the options further.



At present, without Isak and with Wirtz in midfield, you have Mo Salah, Ekitike and Gakpo starting, leaving only 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha, plus Chiesa and Ben Doak, another who is expected to depart.

Defensive depth is also an issue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Gomez goes into the new season injured again, meaning Slot’s centre-back options are Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. The next backup is Wataru Endo, or left-back Andy Robertson.



Slot has claimed that’s plenty of options, but there’s a reason the club have been courting Palace captain Marc Guehi and hold interest in Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni. If you want depth to attack the Champions League and Premier League Liverpool could use both this season.



The defence hasn’t exactly looked great in pre-season, either. Slot admitted as much post-Palace, with the new attacking flair via Wirtz in the midfield bringing problems at the other end: “I think we are able to create more now but we are conceding more at the moment and if you want to compete to win the league, one of the things is not to concede chances, let alone goals.”



“We need a couple of things we have to improve if we are to retain the title,” admitted Van Dijk.



If player ratings were a thing in pre-season, Van Dijk’s would be the lowest from Liverpool’s seven friendlies. Two new full-backs, who offer different strengths and weaknesses to the previous two, require time to settle and build a cohesive unit.

The two new full backs will improve Liverpool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, though, Liverpool have certainly added new energy to their wide areas and they will improve aspects of Liverpool’s play eventually.



Of course, nobody can replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s playmaking ability from deep, so that will remain a huge loss, but Frimpong’s speed and work rate on the right adds a new dimension both going forward and defensively.



Kerkez’s determination and commitment will endear him to supporters, but the youngster still has things to learn when it comes to positioning and staying on his feet.

Slot’s use of the two could be a little surprising, with the duo alternating between going inside to strengthen the middle when in build-up phases, and then overlapping and providing the width and speed at others. Unpredictability is good, difficult for opponents.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Salah’s changing role and a balancing act

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The other issue created by the 4-2-3-1 system, with Wirtz as the advanced midfielder rather than Szoboszlai, is potentially that of Salah’s position.



The Egyptian detailed how talks with Slot last summer influenced how he was played during the title-winning campaign. “As long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively,” he told the head coach.



With 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, Salah certainly upheld his end of that agreement!



But has the change in system hindered the Egyptian? At Wembley the evidence wasn’t great, completing the fewest passes of any Liverpool player to start the match, creating zero chances, one shot, no successful dribbles. A good chance fired too close to the ‘keeper was the best opportunity.



You’d expect a coach as good as Slot to find a solution as the season progresses. At the moment, though, the balance of the team seems a little off.

Hugo Ekitike is the forward Liverpool needed

(Image credit: Future)

One thing that is clear, though, is Ekitike’s quality. The Frenchman is exactly the type of forward Liverpool need and lacked last season.



As much as the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota contributed to the title-winning campaign, a clear No.9 was what was lacking.



Ekitike offers close control, hold-up play, clever positioning, and an eye for goal. The early signs are very promising, not just his early goal.



His link-up play is tidy and effective, and once he, Wirtz and Salah get into full flow they should be pretty impressive.