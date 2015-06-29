Heldt enters to jeers, exits to cheers
After a mixed reception at Schalke's AGM, general manager Horst Heldt claimed he deserved to be booed.
Schalke general manager Horst Heldt accepted the club's supporters' criticism at Sunday's annual general meeting, claiming he must take responsibility for the 2014-15 Bundesliga season.
After sitting as high as third in the Bundesliga last term, Schalke lost six of their last 14 matches to finish sixth - 31 points adrift of champions Bayern Munich.
At Schalke's AGM, Heldt suffered a chorus of "whistles" and "catcalls" as he walked to the lectern but appeared to impress the members, as his speech concluded with applause.
"It was the first time ever that I was received at the annual general meeting with whistles," Heldt said, according to Kicker.
"But they were justified because we have remained [not good enough on the pitch] and I'm responsible for it."
Heldt added: "I was indeed received with catcalls but was approved with applause. This is better than the other way around for me."
In his speech, Heldt revealed that Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sidney Sam "remain suspended" after their disciplinary run-in with the club's heirarchy late last season, while he also flagging the introduction of a players' code of conduct for 2015-16.
Following the end of last term, Roberto Di Matteo quit as Schalke coach and Andre Breitenreiter was appointed as the new boss in June.
