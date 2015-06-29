Heldt enters to jeers, exits to cheers

Schalke general manager Horst Heldt accepted the club's supporters' criticism at Sunday's annual general meeting, claiming he must take responsibility for the 2014-15 Bundesliga season.

After sitting as high as third in the Bundesliga last term, Schalke lost six of their last 14 matches to finish sixth - 31 points adrift of champions Bayern Munich.

At Schalke's AGM, Heldt suffered a chorus of "whistles" and "catcalls" as he walked to the lectern but appeared to impress the members, as his speech concluded with applause.

"It was the first time ever that I was received at the annual general meeting with whistles," Heldt said, according to Kicker.

"But they were justified because we have remained [not good enough on the pitch] and I'm responsible for it."

Heldt added: "I was indeed received with catcalls but was approved with applause. This is better than the other way around for me."

In his speech, Heldt revealed that Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sidney Sam "remain suspended" after their disciplinary run-in with the club's heirarchy late last season, while he also flagging the introduction of a players' code of conduct for 2015-16.

Following the end of last term, Roberto Di Matteo quit as Schalke coach and Andre Breitenreiter was appointed as the new boss in June.