Henderson and Craddock set sights on victory

Wolves come into the game at the Stadium of Light on the back of just two wins from their last 21 away games in the league, which has left Mick McCarthy’s men hovering just above the relegation zone.

But while Steve Bruce’s side sit in a comfortable position in 12th spot, their home form remains a worry with the Black Cats having lost five of their last six matches.

And Sunderland midfielder Henderson is hoping that his side can get maximum points to end this winless streak, even if it means sending Wolves into the drop zone.

“Wolves will be a really tough game. I watched them at the weekend and they were really up for it and deserved to win the game,” he told Absolute Radio.

“So this week will be no different, they’ll be really up for the game, because they’re fighting for their lives and we’ve got to make sure that we compete against that and we play just as well as we did last week.

“Mick McCarthy has done well for Sunderland and I’m sure he’s remembered well here and he’ll be given an applause on Saturday, but we just need to concentrate on our job and we’re looking up and trying to finish as high as we can. So hopefully we can perform well and get the right result.”

Sunderland have injury concerns ahead of their game on Saturday where their most notable absentees are forwards Asamoah Gyan and Danny Welbeck, with Bruce also depleted of players in the midfield and defence.

In contrast, Wolves have no such concerns and although defender Craddock is expecting a tough game, he is hoping his team will be able to exploit Sunderland’s weakened squad.

“We want to go there and we want to get at least a point from the game. We do want to go there to win the game, but we know even though they [Sunderland] are safe, it’s not going to be an easy game,” Craddock said.

“We know they’ve got injuries, but by no means does that take anything away from the rest of their squad who are going to be playing in the first team, so we expect a very, very tough game at the weekend.

“[The win against West Bromwich Albion] just gives everybody that boost. If we’d have drawn or lost last week then we’d have come in having to win this game.

“That win has given us a slight advantage, it’s only slight but it’s given us a big boost of confidence. We have that feeling of what it was like to be in that game and the way we pressed West Brom and the way we got the result, and that’s what we need, to carry on and take that into the Sunderland game."

This Saturday Absolute Radio’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Football Live travels to the Stadium of Light for their feature game Sunderland v Wolves which kicks off at 12.45pm. An FA Cup Final Review Special will follow the game. You can tune in every Saturday on Absolute Radio extra - on DAB Digital Radio, 1215AM and online in the UK. Tune in for the full Jordan Henderson and Jody Craddock interview. For more go to www.absoluteradio.co.uk/football.



By Vaishali Bhardwaj