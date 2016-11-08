Henderson hails 'world-class' Liverpool attack

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lauded his team's "world-class" attack after another dominant display in the Premier League.

The trio of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been hard to stop, helping Jurgen Klopp's men to a league-high 30 goals and top spot.

Henderson was full of praise for the attackers, while also lauding them for their defensive efforts.

"They are world-class players," he told UK newspapers.

"Their understanding of the game, not only going forward, but also the work rate they all give for the team in terms of pressing and winning the ball back high up the pitch.

"They all help the team defensively. The three of them are fantastic at that and going forward they are unstoppable when they are on it."

Mane, Coutinho and Firmino have led Liverpool's attack all season, with 16 league goals between them.

Henderson said he knew his role, and those of the likes of Adam Lallana, in helping the front three star.

"I see them every day. It's a pleasure to be playing with them," he said.

"It's our job to ensure we offer protection for them when they are going forward and expressing themselves.

"As a team I feel as though we have a lot of quality and in the final third they've been brilliant over the past few weeks."