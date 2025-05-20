Liverpool edging close to Florian Wirtz deal after first two signings agreed: report
Premier League champions Liverpool are planning a huge third summer signing
Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz.
Wirtz, ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, has enjoyed another stellar season in Germany and now looks to be heading for the Premier League.
Rumours of a switch to Manchester City have quietened, with Arne Slot's side emerging as the number one contenders for his signature.
Florian Wirtz set to become Liverpool's third summer addition
Having registered 31 goal contributions in 45 games for Leverkusen this season, the 22-year-old remains one of Europe's most talented young stars. It's been an electric breakthrough for Wirtz, who is rumoured to be worth €140m (£117m) according to Transfermarkt.
With Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso heading for Real Madrid, team-mate Jeremie Frimpong looks set to join Wirtz on Merseyside, with Slot having also already sanctioned a deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez to join the club too.
According to Sky in Germany, Wirtz remains Liverpool's ideal summer target in the no.10 position and the club is described as 'not willing to give up' on acquiring him.
Wirtz is a bona fide generational talent, but City were hoping to beat Liverpool to his signature. Further reports have suggested a deal for Wirtz could total £300m with additional add-ons and loose ends to tie up.
“In terms of atmosphere and everything around the club, I’d tell Florian Wirtz to go to Liverpool over Manchester City if he joins an English club,” said former Bayern Munich man Mario Basler.
“Football-wise, of course, he’d be playing under Pep Guardiola at City as a replacement for De Bruyne and the club will strengthen significantly, so Wirtz would fit in well there as well. But just for the atmosphere alone, I’d say he should join Liverpool. They’ve just won the Premier League and it seems like a great club to progress and develop as a young player.”
In FourFourTwo's view, Wirtz's move to England is likely to stretch out across the entire summer, especially with Leverkusen no doubt seeking the best possible sale. We expect Real Madrid may even have a late say in proceedings.
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend, where they will officially be crowned champions at Anfield.
