Henderson wants Mourinho revenge

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wants some revenge over Jose Mourinho for hurting his team's title chances while at Chelsea in 2013-14.

Mourinho's team went to Anfield and recorded a 2-0 win in a game best remembered for Steven Gerrard's slip.

But the Portuguese tactician's outfit slowed the game down on their way to victory, with Liverpool eventually finishing two points adrift of champions Manchester City.

Ahead of facing Mourinho's Manchester United on Monday, Henderson – suspended for that game in 2014 – still remembers the encounter.

"I will never forget the Chelsea game at Anfield when we lost and we were going for the title," he told UK newspapers.

"It was difficult to watch. We were on fire really and the way they played the game, very slow, sat in, it was very clever from Jose.

"Throw-ins, goal-kicks, they were taking forever and that got everyone worked up in the stadium.

"It worked to their advantage in the end because they got the result they came for and the one that had a big impact on the title race so I will never really forget that."

Henderson praised Mourinho for his tactical nous, with United sitting seventh and Liverpool fourth ahead of the clash at Anfield.

"It was tactically, very good from Jose," he said.

"He is a great tactician, he is a world-class manager and he has shown that in the clubs he has been at."