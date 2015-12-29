Henry: Arsenal should be worried by Spurs in title race

Thierry Henry thinks Arsenal supporters have every right to be concerned by the form of bitter rivals Tottenham and warned his old club they face a big challenge to stay ahead in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners went top on Monday courtesy of 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth, but Leicester City will replace them at the summit should they beat Manchester City at home on Tuesday.

Just four points separate Arsene Wenger's men and fourth-placed City, with Spurs third after rattling off three successive victories, an emphatic response to their shock 2-1 loss against struggling Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13.

A run of one defeat in 18 Premier League games has Tottenham being talked about as potential title contenders and Henry, Arsenal's all-time leading scorer, told Sky Sports News: "Look at Tottenham, I actually can't say that … but … they look alright.

"It's worrying. It's worrying if you're an Arsenal fan."

Henry, a two-time Premier League title winner under Wenger, pointed to the fixture list and the unpredictable nature of the 2015-16 campaign as reasons for Arsenal, despite their promising position, to be cautious at the halfway stage.

He said: "They have to go at Everton, they have to go at Liverpool, they have to play at Man Utd, at City, at Tottenham.

"We all find out that now it's going to be difficult to win at Stoke, West Ham. They are going to play [Crystal] Palace at home, which is where you don't want to play them. They are a better side away from home than at home.

"Again, we go back to the same thing - that consistency that is not there at the moment.

"But you have Leicester. Why not? Why can you not dream of winning the title? Obviously Arsenal are top at the moment, Man City are still in it, if Liverpool go on a run of three games in a row winning games then you're in it.

"Tottenham lost against Newcastle the other day and everybody was like – 'Oh, that's going to be a hard one for them'. Then they go on a run again and they're back in it.

"I just don't know any more in this league, especially this year."