Henry: Arsenal still title candidates

Thierry Henry is adamant Arsenal remain Premier League title contenders, but has admitted they might struggle to finish ahead of Manchester City.

Arsene Wenger's men have already spilled points on three occasions in their opening six games, losing to West Ham and Chelsea, while recording a draw against Liverpool.

They consequently sit fifth in the table, trailing leaders City by five points, but club legend Henry believes they should not be written off just yet.

"I still think they're going to be challenging," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"I would have been more worried if Manchester City had won against West Ham, but they didn't. It gives Arsenal a little hope after the loss against Chelsea.

"Things can happen in this league, as we all know. Nobody would have thought West Ham would go to Anfield, the Emirates and the Etihad and win.

"Are Arsenal going to be winning it? I don't know. I think I still see City being up there at the end of the season."

Arsenal meet Leicester City at the weekend and Henry believes they have reasons to be confident following their 2-1 League Cup win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

He added: "They're going to be buzzing, there will be happiness around the dressing room and the training ground, and that's always better for them to prepare for the next game.

"They won the derby, and you saw how they played. They fought well, they had character, it wasn't just flamboyant Arsenal. And they won at the Lane."