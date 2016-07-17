Henry 'far away' from management after Arsenal exit

Thierry Henry concedes he is still some time away from becoming a manager, but still wants to take charge of former club Arsenal at some point in the future.

The Gunners icon left his role as a youth coach earlier this week after boss Arsene Wenger decided it was not a position he could combine with media commitments.

After leaving the Arsenal academy role, Henry stressed that he plans to gain further UEFA qualifications and accumulate more experience rather than jump in at the deep end.

Asked if he still wanted to manage Arsenal, Henry told The Sun: "I would be lying if I said it wasn't a wish that I have because I love Arsenal.

"The game is my passion and always will be, but before you can think of becoming a first-team coach you need to have experience. I would like to manage but I am far from it.

"Although I am able to manage any team now I would still like to pass my Pro License that I am working on to give me a better all-round knowledge. I am in the process of doing that.

"There is a massive difference between a wish and doing it."

Henry enjoyed his campaign being involved at Arsenal and said he had learned a lot about what goes on behind the scenes at top clubs.

The former France star added: "It really opened my eyes to a lot of stuff. I understand Arsene a bit more now, along with all the coaches that I had while I was playing.

"It is not easy, especially with everyone now speaking on social media and judging you and thinking they know. It is very difficult and very complicated.

"At the highest level, you have to deal with the press, with the egos, with tactics, with everyone, with sponsors, with the economy of the club.

"I have massive respect for those guys as before I used to arrive, train and leave. I couldn't care less about what was happening because my job was to perform."

On his Arsenal departure from his job with the Under-18s, Henry continued: "First and foremost, I wasn't an employee. I was allowed to go and pass my badges there. This decision was taken months ago, but I guess it came out now because the new season started and I wasn't there.

"I have to work. I respect the decision and if I can't complete my hours there, then I will do it somewhere else. It isn't an issue and nothing will change with my love for Arsenal."