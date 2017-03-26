Henry: Replacing Wenger as Arsenal manager? I don't know

Arsenal great Thierry Henry is unsure whether he is ready to replace under-fire boss Arsene Wenger as the Frenchman weighs up a career in management.

Wenger is out of contract at the end of the season and his future is far from certain amid increasing pressure from fans with Arsenal struggling in the Premier League and out of Europe.

Arsenal have lost four of their past five league matches to drop down to sixth in table, having suffered a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

Henry - Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer - has emerged as a candidate should Wenger depart at season's end but the 39-year-old Belgium assistant knows he has a lot to learn.

"It doesn't depend on me, there are things to be respected, it's my club of heart but I do not have any right-wings," Henry told Canal +.

"My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that. But it's hard for me to talk about it I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

"Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job."

"I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim," added Henry, who works alongside Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

"I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it [be a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode."