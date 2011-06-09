Henry still believes in Wenger

The five-time French player of the year, who is currently playing in the United States for the New York Red Bulls, said: “When you play for Arsenal there is always criticism. But I feel like any other fan. I’m like the rest of the team right now, I’m suffering.”

The 33-year-old striker, who won seven trophies during his time in London, believes the squad has the ability to win more silverware, despite falling short once again last term.

“We have to help and believe in that team. They had the potential to win this season, they’ve always been so close to winning but sometimes fall short.

“I think the team can do it and I hope that Arsene Wenger stays because he is a very important person right there for that organisation.”

The Arsenal faithful will welcome back Henry in July, when his current side face the Gunners in the Emirates Cup, and the Frenchmen admits he can't wait to play against his former side, who are still close to his heart.

"It will be a good feeling. To see Arsenal’s people again, the employees who work there, the players, the fans, the boss. Arsenal is who my heart belongs to, so it will be an incredible moment, I hope.

“I love the people, the fans, the people who work there from the chef to the guy who takes care of the field.”

By Miles Crallan