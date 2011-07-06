Hernandez hails Ferguson after thrilling year

'Chicharito' arrived at Old Trafford for £7 million in July 2010 off the back of impressive performances at the World Cup in South Africa, but expectations were not high for a player who was thought would need time to adapt to the English game after his move from Chivas.

Twelve months and Premier League and Gold Cup winners' medals later, Hernandez’s return of 20 goals has drawn praise from Sir Alex Ferguson, and the Mexican is quick to thank his manager.

“I only have words of thanks for Sir Alex because he has given me a lot of opportunities to play for this club, so I owe him a lot”, Hernandez told Inside United.

However, Hernandez is determined not to rest on his laurels saying: “I am improving how I play. I am trying to be quicker with the ball, with more technique and concentration because it is very difficult to keep the ball in this league.

“Of course, I have a lot of improving to do and I will work hard every day to achieve that.”

Standing at just 5ft 9in, one area of Hernandez’s game that has surprised many is his ability in the air.

Many of Chicharito’s goals have come via his head, in particular an acrobatic effort at Stoke back in October.

But the modest Hernandez said: “I have been a little lucky with some of my goals.

“There have been some headers in there. I work on that side of my game as I am not the tallest guy.”

By Chris Matthews