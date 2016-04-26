Hernandez: I rejected Juventus for Leverkusen

Javier Hernandez has revealed he turned down the chance to join Juventus and several more Serie A sides in favour of a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Mexico international was deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United ahead of this season after a term on loan at Real Madrid and opted to continue his career with the Bundesliga side.

Hernandez has revitalised his career at the BayArena, scoring 17 goals in 26 Bundesliga games this campaign.

However, the 27-year-old has hinted he would be open to a move to the Italian top flight in the future.

"Juventus, Inter, [AC] Milan, Lazio and Roma tried to sign me in the summer," Hernandez told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I picked Leverkusen because of the Champions League and they made me feel wanted. They were convinced I could help them improve and that made me smile.

"Leverkusen have exercised an option for me and I have a contract until 2018. I have everything I need here.

"I've played for three clubs in three different countries so I know that anything can happen. Serie A is a great league, I can't exclude playing there."