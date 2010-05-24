Hernandez relishing Old Trafford transfer

The Mexican international, who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson towards the end of last season, revealed that he is excited to be linking up with players such as Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, who he previously could only play with on computers games.

The 21-year-old could come face to face with some of his new team-mates, including Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick, on Monday when Mexico take on England at Wembley.

"Suddenly I'm going to be playing with the players I know from PlayStation and television," he told Sky Sports.

His move to United will be concluded on July 1 - a dream come true for the player who has already scored four goals in seven games for his country.

"I'm living a dream and I thank God I'm living it. I got goose-bumps when I realised I would be joining Manchester United,” he said.

"These are the things that you dream about. I longed for a move to Europe when I was a kid watching lots of football on television.

"I'm just full of gratitude to those who helped me accomplish this."

Hernandez will become the first Mexican to join the Red Devils when he completes his move from C.D Guadalajara.

By Owen Edwards

