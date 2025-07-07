Manchester United close to signing Spanish wonderkid in sensational deal: report

Manchester United are close to bringing in a Spanish star, in what could be a huge moment in the transfer window for the Red Devils.

Manager Ruben Amorim made no secret last season of his desire to strengthen the squad he inherited, with Matheus Cunha already confirmed as his first summer signing and Bryan Mbeumo expected to follow in the coming days.

But while Manchester United are looking to remodel the attack, an intriguing buy has been touted elsewhere in the team.

Manchester United close to major signing, as per Italian media

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is overseeing a rebuild at Old Trafford with extra emphasis put into the promotion and development of young talents coming through at Carrington.

This has extended to the transfer market, where teenagers Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi joined in January, along with Patrick Dorgu, 20, who joined from Lecce.

Patrick Dorgu poses with a Manchester United shirt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian journalist Daniele Longo of Calciomercato has written in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Red Devils are “close” to bringing Valencia schemer Javi Guerra to the Premier League.

Over the past two years, Guerra has emerged as one of the finest prospects in the Murcielagos' setup, establishing himself as a leading midfielder in La Liga and attracting attention from the elite of Europe.

Longo's report comes amid talk that Milan wanted the 22-year-old, with Mundo Deportivo writing of Atletico Madrid's interest.

FourFourTwo understands that while Guerra could be a game-changing no.8 to spark a little fight and progression in the centre of the midfield for United, there is reasonable doubt over how close a move actually is.

Javi Guerra is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Sport Witness notes, Longo could well be using interest from the Premier League to “pressure” Milan into hurrying their move for the Spaniard – and with few reports from Spain or England recently, the move could be a way from being “close”.

Transfermarkt values Guerra at €25 million.