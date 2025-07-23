Manchester United agree sixth summer signing: report

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will have new players to work with this season

Manchester United are looking to seal their next transfer just days after officially signing former Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international became the Red Devils’ third senior signing of the summer after Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Diego Leon from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno.

It takes the club’s summer recruitment to five when factoring in moves for youngsters Harley Emsden-James and Enzo Kana-Biyik, who will go into United’s academy for now.

Manchester United explore midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes may need a physical presence next to him if he's to play a deeper midfield role this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The capture of Mbeumo and Cunha appears to see the ‘dual 10s’ in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 locked down, meaning captain Bruno Fernandes is likely to drop into a deeper midfield role.

That will work well offensively, but the Portuguese magician isn’t noted for his physicality in an aggressive league, and may need a partner to make his slightly amended role work.

Amorim wants a new midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, United have identified Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra as their candidate to complement their captain, claiming, “United are ready to finalise the £21.5m signing of Javi Guerra, [after] the Valencia midfielder has given a verbal green light to join Old Trafford.”

The 22-year-old, standing at an imposing 6ft 2in, has reportedly given his consent for the move, with TEAMtalk saying an “agreement” is in place.

Marca backs up Vidal’s claims of United’s interest, adding that Guerra has declined the offer of a new deal with his current employers, revealing that his entourage believes he needs “something better”.

Whether that something better is an improved deal at Valencia or increased profile at Old Trafford is uncertain.

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is believed to be of interest to United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, while United certainly have a need for a new midfielder, it’s difficult to completely rule out their interest being used as a bargaining chip for a player who is in the midst of contract negotiations.

That being said, Fernandes does need a battling midfielder partner if he is to drop into a deeper role, with the jury still out on Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro not the most agile – though Guerra is not that kind of player, as a skillful playmaker, rather than an enforcer.

Having spent a good deal of their budget on Mbeumo and Cunha, the club are believed to need sales to do any further business, and have also been touted as wanting a new no.9.

A cheaper target like Guerra may therefore be the answer for the Red Devils this window.

Guerra is valued at €25m, according to Transfermarkt.