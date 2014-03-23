Herrera baffled by Vela's World Cup withdrawal

Herrera ruled out the Real Sociedad star from World Cup squad selection, after the 25-year-old failed to commit to the team ahead of their journey to Brazil.



The former America coach felt the harsh brunt of the selection axe when just failing to make the Mexico squad for the 1994 World Cup, making Vela's lack of hunger to accept what would have been a likely place at the finals all the harder to take for Herrera.



"I really suffered when I missed out on the World Cup (as a player)," Herrera told FIFA.com.



"I worked my socks off trying to get there and when they made the final cut they left me out. I was stunned, and that's how I felt when I was with him and he said 'no, no, no'.



"His mind's not in it and he'd be no use to us because he's not focused on the job, which means the best thing to do is call on someone else. He doesn't want to go – that much is obvious."



Herrera was bullish when asked whether Vela's absence would hinder Mexico's chances of progressing past the group stage, where they are drawn against Brazil, Croatia and Cameroon.



"Carlos is a very good player and he's in fantastic form right now, but he's got his reasons for not wanting to go," Herrera said.



"Mexico aren't going to be any weaker because he's not there. In fact, they're going to be even stronger, because the ones who'll be there will be committed to the cause."



What Vela's non-committal does do for Mexico is shorten their forward stocks, though, and Herrera is wary of one problem becoming a plague.



Javier Hernandez is struggling to get game time under David Moyes at Manchester United, something Herrera is hoping can change over the coming months.



"I am worried and I'd like him (Hernandez) to be playing more," Herrera said.



"Unfortunately for us, though, he's out of favour with the current coach.



"That's the reality and we can't cover it up. It's there for everyone to see. They've had a lot of injuries and suspensions and he still doesn't get a start."