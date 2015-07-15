Herrera: I'm the man to lead Mexico to Russia

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera played down talk about his future in the role, despite speculation of unrest between him and director Hector Gonzalez Inarritu.

Herrera's men have won just one of their past nine internationals - a 6-0 rout of Cuba to open their CONCACAF Gold Cup with a bang - as they limped in and out of the Copa America in June without firing a shot.

The 47-year-old coach, in charge of the national team since 2013, rubbished the rumours about his relationship with Gonzalez Inarritu.

"I have great communication with Hector and until today we have our sights set to Russia, first let's think about finishing this tournament," said Herrera, ahead of Mexico's Group C fixture against Trinidad and Tobago.

If Mexico beat the Trinidadians, Panama awaits in the quarter-finals - while any other result will see them tackle Costa Rica.

There is a mathematical chance they could face United States in the quarter-finals, but Mexico would have to suffer a heavy defeat - combined with Guatemala thrashing Cuba.

Herrera said he was not scared of any nation, regardless.

"You do not have to avoid anyone, if you want to be champion, you have to face who you get," he said.

"You do not have to go all the way to confront the United States, if you come with the idea of being champion [you do not worry about] if you draw [someone] in the next round or when you have to win, that's your idea, your conviction."

Herrera said the key to beating Stephen Hart's side in Charlotte on Wednesday would be central midfielder Hector Herrera.

"We need to qualify first in the group that we came from, that's our idea.

"Hector Herrera when he does his diagonal inward [runs], creating much danger, this is how we have designed.

"He takes the ball from outside to inside and can cause much greater danger."