Heynckes a very good solution for Bayern - Low

Germany coach Joachim Low believes Bayern Munich will give themselves "a very good solution" should they re-hire Jupp Heynckes as Carlo Ancelotti's successor until the end of the season.

Heynckes is expected to be appointed as Bayern coach for a fourth time this week after Ancelotti was sacked at the end of September following a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti was reported to have lost the support of several key members of the Bayern dressing room before his dismissal, with speculation suggesting his training methods left a lot to be desired.

Heynckes confirmed on Thursday that Bayern have approached him and that he was considering their offer.

Should he accept, Low believes Bayern have made a good choice.

Speaking after Germany's 3-1 win in Northern Ireland, Low said: "He [Heynckes] is, of course, an incredibly experienced coach who has already had great successes and has a great impact on the team.

"In the situation that Bayern find themselves, he is certainly a very good solution."

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng was similarly glowing about Heynckes, who was in charge of the Bavarian club when the centre-back joined from Manchester City in 2011.

"Jupp Heynckes [as an option] speaks for himself," Boateng said. "He is a great coach with a lot of experience and a lot of tact."