Heynckes has a clear plan - Salihamidzic hails veteran impact at Bayern

Jupp Heynckes has made an immediate impact on his return to Bayern Munich, according to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Veteran tactician Heynckes will begin his fourth spell – including a 2009 caretaker stint – as Bayern head coach when the Bundesliga champions host Freiburg on Saturday.

The 72-year-old has been given a contract until the end of the season, working alongside Willy Sagnol after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked in the aftermath of last month's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti's tactics and training methods have all come under scrutiny since his departure, and Salihamidzic told Bild he observed an immediate improvement as a result of the structure Heynckes has implemented at Bayern's Sabener Strasse base.

"We benefit from Jupp having a clear plan," he said. "I noticed immediately how focused the players were in training.

"There was much drive in there during the first days and we need that to play football successfully.

"Jupp tells the players what he expects each day. He arrives early and is focussed on the details. He demands a lot and wants discipline. He embodies that himself.

"Plus, he has a good feeling for the players and knows them well. It is fun working with him. We talk to each other a lot. Three points on Saturday would be the perfect start."

Bayern are five points off the pace behind Borussia Dortmund at the Bundesliga summit following back-to-back 2-2 draws against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

Heynckes bowed out of top-flight coaching four years ago after leading Bayern to the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble in 2012-13.