Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney confident of bolstering his attack

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney is optimistic about his prospects of landing a new attacker before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Hibs sold talisman Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly last week, leaving a big void in the creative department of the team.

While funds are available to bring a replacement in for the Australia international, Maloney suggested on Tuesday that he would be willing to wait until the summer, if required, to get the right player.

However, speaking on Friday ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston this weekend, he seemed confident of bolstering his attack in the coming days.

“Hopefully one before the deadline,” said Maloney. “Obviously with Martin leaving, I want to try and replace the attributes he has and the goals and assists he’s had in the last few years.

“Hopefully we’ll have more news on that before the window closes because I think it would help the rest of the squad.

“I think the whole squad are adjusting to life after Martin, and myself as well because I had him for three games at the start.

“In terms of the way he affects the opposition and how they defend, it is something I have to find a solution for.”

Hibs are close to signing 20-year-old Norwegian attacker Runar Hauge from Bodo/Glimt, although he will not be considered for the first team immediately.

“That one’s been ongoing for a few months, but he’ll be for the B team and Steve Kean,” said Maloney.

“I know the club have got high hopes for him, maybe in the next season or two.”

Maloney wished Melker Hallberg well after the midfielder left the club and immediately signed for St Johnstone.

“It was about game time for Melker,” said Maloney.

“He’s obviously been out for a long time with injury. He played for us against Cove. I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about him.

“He trained really well but it just got to the point where he needed to play, so I’m happy for him that he got his move.”

Scott Allan could be following the Swede out the door, with Kilmarnock keen to recruit the out-of-favour midfielder.

“If Scott wants something different, I’m always open to discussing that with him,” said Maloney.

Hibs have yet to catch fire under Maloney, but the Scot has been encouraged by keeping clean sheets in three of his first five games since succeeding Jack Ross last month.

“Defensively we’ve been very good as a team, and that starts from the front with Kevin (Nisbet),” he said.

“All 11 players on the pitch have to take credit for that because we’ve been to some difficult places. Not many teams keep a clean sheet at Fir Park.”