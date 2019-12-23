Hibernian hand police CCTV footage after missiles thrown against Rangers

Hibernian have handed police CCTV footage of four men throwing missiles during Friday night’s defeat by Rangers.

A glass bottle landed near grounded Rangers left-back Borna Barisic as he lay injured during his team’s 3-0 victory at Easter Road.

A club statement read: “Hibernian FC today confirmed that it is passing over CCTV material to Police Scotland investigating several incidents of missiles being thrown at the Hibernian v Rangers match at Easter Road on December 20.

“An initial review of the footage has identified four men involved in throwing missiles, including a glass bottle.

“We will continue to review the footage, and we expect to identify any others involved.

“Fans must understand that throwing missiles is dangerous for the players and for fellow fans, and it blackens the good name of the club.

“All supporters identified as taking part in any unacceptable behaviour will be dealt with by the club and by the legal process.

“We invested in enhanced CCTV cameras to tackle precisely this kind of behaviour, and those who misbehave should know we will leave no stone unturned to identify them and bring them to book.”