Hibernian hope to ease goalkeeping crisis with new arrival by weekend

Hibernian hope to have another solution to their goalkeeper crisis before the weekend.

Goalkeeping coach Craig Samson was on the bench for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Livingston after Ofir Marciano’s comeback was delayed at the last minute when the Israel international felt groin pain during the warm-up.

Dillon Barnes took his place but was then recalled from his loan spell by QPR on Monday morning to leave head coach Jack Ross without a fit goalkeeper.

Hibs moved to recall a loan player and have been linked with a temporary move for 26-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey, who has had first-team experience on loan spells with the likes of Luton and Plymouth.

Ross, whose side play Celtic on Monday, said: “We are hoping that by Friday morning at the latest we will have another goalkeeper in at the club.

“We found ourselves in a difficult position with Dillon returning to QPR, and Ofir will be out for probably two to three weeks.

“We recalled Kevin Dabrowski from his loan spell at Dumbarton and we need to add another goalkeeper as well.

“We needed to make sure we had depth and quality within that department and 24-48 hours ago we were in a difficult position given our goalkeeping coach was our only fit goalkeeper.

“But hopefully within 24 hours we will have three good goalkeepers who will provide healthy competition for each other.”